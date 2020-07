8020 Fairview Dr Unit 206

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry pool

VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM IN VERSAILLES GARDEN. UNIT IS LOCATED ON SECOND FLOOR OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE AND FEATURES A SCREENED IN PATIO, AN UPGRADED KITCHEN, AND WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, SCHOOLS, MAJOR ROADS AND HIGHWAYS. ASSOCIATION TAKES UP TO TWO WEEKS AND REQUIRES A MINIMUM OF 625 CREDIT SCORE TO BE APPROVED. NO DOGS ALLOWED, PER ASSOCIATION; CATS ONLY. MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH GOOD CREDIT OVER 650 (ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED WITH LOWER CREDIT).



CONTACT:



LUMI BULARCA

CELL: 954-636-7993