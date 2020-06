Amenities

Rent this spacious unit in desirable all age community of Cypress of Woodmont in Tamarac. The unit has tile flooring throughout. New kitchen with a lot of cabinets, new appliances, freshly painted, new doors. First floor unit. The unit has a washer & dryer. Rent includes water. Great school district. First, last, and security required. NO PETS ALLOWED.