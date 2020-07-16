All apartments in Tamarac
7406 Woodmont Ter.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:38 PM

7406 Woodmont Ter

7406 Woodmont Terrace · (954) 816-9697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7406 Woodmont Terrace, Tamarac, FL 33321
Woodmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Celebrate Living at Cypress at Woodmont, a fun place to live with new flooring in all rooms, freshly painted, assigned parking and numerous guest spots. Your new home features spacious living and dining area, generous storage areas, newer appliances including a full size washer and dryer inside the unit. Call today for this special opportunity to live in Cypress at Woodmont, conveniently located near major roads, shopping, and houses of worship. Association is in the process of replacing the exterior breezeway lights, painting the buildings and resealing the parking areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7406 Woodmont Ter have any available units?
7406 Woodmont Ter has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7406 Woodmont Ter have?
Some of 7406 Woodmont Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7406 Woodmont Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7406 Woodmont Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7406 Woodmont Ter pet-friendly?
No, 7406 Woodmont Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 7406 Woodmont Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7406 Woodmont Ter offers parking.
Does 7406 Woodmont Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7406 Woodmont Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7406 Woodmont Ter have a pool?
Yes, 7406 Woodmont Ter has a pool.
Does 7406 Woodmont Ter have accessible units?
No, 7406 Woodmont Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7406 Woodmont Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7406 Woodmont Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 7406 Woodmont Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 7406 Woodmont Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
