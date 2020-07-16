6051 NW 61st Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court

THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY,IF YOU ARE YONGER THEN 55 YEARS OLD PLEASE DON'T CALL...Beautiful 2x2 on 1st floor. Charming & very luminous unit! beautiful canal views. Community offers many amenities such as swimming pool, tennis court & clubhouse. Close to shopping center & major HWYs. Requirements: 650+ credit for ALL occupants, $30k annual income(can be combined), clean background, no pet, no prior eviction/bankruptcy, 3 months at move-in (1st last months and one security deposit). App process takes 3-4 weeks & costs $150 per person/married couple.Basic cable and water included in the rent.One person must be 55+ years old.Minimum $30k yearly income can be combined. 675 Credit score. Debt to income ratio is less than 40%.