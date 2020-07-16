All apartments in Tamarac
6051 NW 61st Ave
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

6051 NW 61st Ave

6051 Northwest 61st Avenue · (954) 812-8860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6051 Northwest 61st Avenue, Tamarac, FL 33319

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY,IF YOU ARE YONGER THEN 55 YEARS OLD PLEASE DON'T CALL...Beautiful 2x2 on 1st floor. Charming & very luminous unit! beautiful canal views. Community offers many amenities such as swimming pool, tennis court & clubhouse. Close to shopping center & major HWYs. Requirements: 650+ credit for ALL occupants, $30k annual income(can be combined), clean background, no pet, no prior eviction/bankruptcy, 3 months at move-in (1st last months and one security deposit). App process takes 3-4 weeks & costs $150 per person/married couple.Basic cable and water included in the rent.One person must be 55+ years old.Minimum $30k yearly income can be combined. 675 Credit score. Debt to income ratio is less than 40%.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6051 NW 61st Ave have any available units?
6051 NW 61st Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6051 NW 61st Ave have?
Some of 6051 NW 61st Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6051 NW 61st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6051 NW 61st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6051 NW 61st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6051 NW 61st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 6051 NW 61st Ave offer parking?
No, 6051 NW 61st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6051 NW 61st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6051 NW 61st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6051 NW 61st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6051 NW 61st Ave has a pool.
Does 6051 NW 61st Ave have accessible units?
No, 6051 NW 61st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6051 NW 61st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6051 NW 61st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6051 NW 61st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6051 NW 61st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
