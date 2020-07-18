All apartments in Tamarac
5880 NW 57th Ave
5880 NW 57th Ave

5880 Northwest 57th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5880 Northwest 57th Avenue, Tamarac, FL 33319

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Property is a 2/2 but is being rented as a One Bedroom because tenant will not access to guest bedroom as it will be locked.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5880 NW 57th Ave have any available units?
5880 NW 57th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tamarac, FL.
Is 5880 NW 57th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5880 NW 57th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5880 NW 57th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5880 NW 57th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 5880 NW 57th Ave offer parking?
No, 5880 NW 57th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5880 NW 57th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5880 NW 57th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5880 NW 57th Ave have a pool?
No, 5880 NW 57th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5880 NW 57th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5880 NW 57th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5880 NW 57th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5880 NW 57th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5880 NW 57th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5880 NW 57th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
