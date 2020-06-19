All apartments in Tamarac
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:05 PM

5860 Northwest 64th Avenue

5860 Northwest 64th Avenue · (561) 291-7812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5860 Northwest 64th Avenue, Tamarac, FL 33319

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 302 · Avail. now

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1697041

A coveted rental unit in Fort Lauderdale! Your next home includes: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Central Air, and Ceiling fans. HOA/Community association application required. Please note this is a 55 plus community that requires a minimum credit score of 675.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,No dogs,No cats,*Community Application Required
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5860 Northwest 64th Avenue have any available units?
5860 Northwest 64th Avenue has a unit available for $1,004 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5860 Northwest 64th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5860 Northwest 64th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5860 Northwest 64th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5860 Northwest 64th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 5860 Northwest 64th Avenue offer parking?
No, 5860 Northwest 64th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5860 Northwest 64th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5860 Northwest 64th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5860 Northwest 64th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5860 Northwest 64th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5860 Northwest 64th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5860 Northwest 64th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5860 Northwest 64th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5860 Northwest 64th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5860 Northwest 64th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5860 Northwest 64th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
