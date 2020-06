Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

Totally updated home (see photos) with high end materials! Within walking distance of the pool (2 pools both heated), and Clubhouse( which has extra parking for guests). Near Publix and other shopping, just across Commercial Blvd. Near Turnpike entrance, next to Tamarac Fire Station. Lots of activities at clubhouse throughout the year.

Call agent for easy showing. 55+ Bring your pet. UNIT AVAILABLE TO RENT ON March 31, 2020