Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center courtyard dog park game room internet access online portal pool table

The Park at SouthWood Apartments is best known for - a sense of place, extensive amenities and a rewarding lifestyle filled with friends and family, recreation and relaxation, comfort and convenience. Tallahassee is known for its breath-taking nature and luscious forestry and The Park at SouthWood is in the heart of it all. Southwood offers natural beauty of rolling hills, lakes, parks, over 123-acre Central Park, and miles of walking trails and bike paths. Southwood offers you an extraordinary way of life while setting new standards for conservation. This community of sustainable, green living is aptly afforded by The Park at SouthWood Apartments. Pristine. Elegance. Nature. Tallahassee's newest way of living at The Park at SouthWood.