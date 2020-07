Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated oven Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly parking internet access internet cafe pool table

At The Hub Tallahassee, youll be right next to everything you need in your new apartment! Were located right next to many of the areas top learning institutions. Tallahassee Community College and Florida State University are all just a short drive away from our homes. The Hub Tallahassee also offers easy access to interstate I-10, shopping destinations, restaurants, and entertainment in downtown Tallahassee. Our one, two, three, and four bedroom floor plans include recently renovated interiors with upgraded flooring and custom paint. Residents are invited to relax by the poolside veranda or unwind in the TV lounge. The Hub Tallahassee is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions. Arent you ready to be right where you need to be? Experience being in one of Floridas best cities and call us today!