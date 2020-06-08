Shadow Ridge Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly accessible on-site laundry

Friendly staff make Shadow Ridge in Tallahassee, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Shadow Ridge home. Our single-story, garden-style Westside Tallahassee apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Tallahassee near Florida State University.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Shadow Ridge is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Tallahassee employers, and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our Westside Tallahassee apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Shadow Ridge is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.