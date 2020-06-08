All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Shadow Ridge Apartments

2424 W Tharpe St · (850) 361-8453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2424 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0005L · Avail. now

$610

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 0006G · Avail. Sep 30

$655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0001C · Avail. Sep 30

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadow Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
Friendly staff make Shadow Ridge in Tallahassee, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Shadow Ridge home. Our single-story, garden-style Westside Tallahassee apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Tallahassee near Florida State University.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Shadow Ridge is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Tallahassee employers, and easy access to public transportation. \n\nNot only are our Westside Tallahassee apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Shadow Ridge is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 - $400 Move in Registration - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shadow Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Shadow Ridge Apartments has 3 units available starting at $610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does Shadow Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Shadow Ridge Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadow Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Shadow Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadow Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Shadow Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Shadow Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Shadow Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Shadow Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shadow Ridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadow Ridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Shadow Ridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Shadow Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Shadow Ridge Apartments has accessible units.
Does Shadow Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shadow Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
