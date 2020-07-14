All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like
Indian Ridge Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
Indian Ridge Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Indian Ridge Apartments

2922 Miccosukee Rd · (850) 713-5395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2922 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0007D · Avail. Aug 11

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indian Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
e-payments
Imagine yourself taking in the lake views at a quite, villa-style apartment community in Tallahassee. Located on Miccosukee Road, just off Capital Circle North East, Indian Ridge is located near shopping, restaurants, and Capital Regional Hospital. Our single-story, villa-style Tallahassee apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Tallahassee near Capital Regional Hospital.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Indian Ridge is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, excellent schools, major Tallahassee employers and easy access to public transportation.\n\nNot only are our Tallahassee apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Indian Ridge is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $200 move in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15 monthly
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Indian Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Indian Ridge Apartments has a unit available for $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does Indian Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Indian Ridge Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indian Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Indian Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Indian Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Indian Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Indian Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Indian Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Indian Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Indian Ridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Indian Ridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Indian Ridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Indian Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Indian Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Indian Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Indian Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 BedroomsTallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly ApartmentsTallahassee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FLMadison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodHuntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical UniversityFlorida State University