in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill volleyball court 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments game room guest parking guest suite hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Century Capital City Apartments welcomes you to a new chapter of your life where you’re surrounded by comfort, style, and options! Each of our apartments in Northeast Tallahassee reflects our masterful attention to detail, from brushed nickel fixtures to spacious and well-appointed floor plans. Pets allowed.



Step inside and allow us to walk you through all the amenities that will make you fall in love with our award-winning community. Our highlights include a resort-inspired swimming pool with private cabanas that are perfect for hot summer days and an outdoor summer kitchen area with grills, fire pits, TV, and a lounge area. To squeeze in some exercise, you can take advantage of the sand volleyball court, indoor basketball court, or the aerobic workout room with spin bikes. When you need a place to focus, the business center is there for you. For extra ease, we also have Amazon package lockers, a car care center, pet wash stations, and a modern business center.



