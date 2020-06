Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Stately Townhome Blocks From FSU - All Saints District - Located in the All Saints District is this massive town home with large rooms and loads of windows. Literally steps from the Civic Center, FSU Law School and blocks from Doak Campbell Stadium. High ceilings throughout this two bedroom unit. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops overlooks open floor plan with large living room and large balcony to relax on. Washer and dryer included. No pets allowed. Make appointment to view asap! Move in Now after a tour.



(RLNE3212179)