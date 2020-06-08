All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 815 Buena Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
815 Buena Vista
Last updated April 19 2020 at 6:12 PM

815 Buena Vista

815 Buena Vista Drive · (850) 445-5129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

815 Buena Vista Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2373 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WALK to FSU! Huge & Amazing 5/2 w/ Large Bedrooms, W/D, Wood Floors, & Huge Yard! $2100/month Avail August 5th! You will love this 2373 sq ft 5/2 house that has a large living room, eat in and updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms upstairs are enormous and downstairs bedrooms are good size, wood and tile floors throughout most of the home, and no master bedroom so it is perfect for roommates! There is also a storage room and inside utility room with washer and dryer. Huge yard and deck! Great neighborhood walking distance to restaurants, shopping, bus stops, FSU, Publix, the upcoming Target shopping center, and much more! Bike to TCC, downtown, Collegetown, and FAMU! All of this for $2100/month available August 5th, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Buena Vista have any available units?
815 Buena Vista has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Buena Vista have?
Some of 815 Buena Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Buena Vista currently offering any rent specials?
815 Buena Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Buena Vista pet-friendly?
No, 815 Buena Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 815 Buena Vista offer parking?
No, 815 Buena Vista does not offer parking.
Does 815 Buena Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 Buena Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Buena Vista have a pool?
No, 815 Buena Vista does not have a pool.
Does 815 Buena Vista have accessible units?
No, 815 Buena Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Buena Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Buena Vista has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 815 Buena Vista?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity