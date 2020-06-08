815 Buena Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

WALK to FSU! Huge & Amazing 5/2 w/ Large Bedrooms, W/D, Wood Floors, & Huge Yard! $2100/month Avail August 5th! You will love this 2373 sq ft 5/2 house that has a large living room, eat in and updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms upstairs are enormous and downstairs bedrooms are good size, wood and tile floors throughout most of the home, and no master bedroom so it is perfect for roommates! There is also a storage room and inside utility room with washer and dryer. Huge yard and deck! Great neighborhood walking distance to restaurants, shopping, bus stops, FSU, Publix, the upcoming Target shopping center, and much more! Bike to TCC, downtown, Collegetown, and FAMU! All of this for $2100/month available August 5th, 2020