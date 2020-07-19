Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 727 E JEFFERSON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
727 E JEFFERSON
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
727 E JEFFERSON
727 East Jefferson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
727 East Jefferson Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2Bed/1bathe with hardwood floors. Close to Downtown. no washer/dryer hookups, App fee is $50 per adult and deposit is $500
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 727 E JEFFERSON have any available units?
727 E JEFFERSON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tallahassee, FL
.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tallahassee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 727 E JEFFERSON have?
Some of 727 E JEFFERSON's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 727 E JEFFERSON currently offering any rent specials?
727 E JEFFERSON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 E JEFFERSON pet-friendly?
No, 727 E JEFFERSON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tallahassee
.
Does 727 E JEFFERSON offer parking?
No, 727 E JEFFERSON does not offer parking.
Does 727 E JEFFERSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 E JEFFERSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 E JEFFERSON have a pool?
No, 727 E JEFFERSON does not have a pool.
Does 727 E JEFFERSON have accessible units?
No, 727 E JEFFERSON does not have accessible units.
Does 727 E JEFFERSON have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 E JEFFERSON does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Similar Pages
Tallahassee 1 Bedrooms
Tallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Southwood
Winewood
Huntington Woods
Apartments Near Colleges
Tallahassee Community College
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University