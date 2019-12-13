All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 557 BEVERLY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
557 BEVERLY
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

557 BEVERLY

557 Beverly Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

557 Beverly Court, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Franklin-Call Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1bed/1ba walking distance to downtown and Cascades park. Large bedroom and eat in Kitchen. Very small living room. More like a Studio. No hookups for washer/dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 BEVERLY have any available units?
557 BEVERLY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 557 BEVERLY have?
Some of 557 BEVERLY's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 557 BEVERLY currently offering any rent specials?
557 BEVERLY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 BEVERLY pet-friendly?
No, 557 BEVERLY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 557 BEVERLY offer parking?
Yes, 557 BEVERLY does offer parking.
Does 557 BEVERLY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 557 BEVERLY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 BEVERLY have a pool?
No, 557 BEVERLY does not have a pool.
Does 557 BEVERLY have accessible units?
No, 557 BEVERLY does not have accessible units.
Does 557 BEVERLY have units with dishwashers?
No, 557 BEVERLY does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Oasis at 1800
1800 Miccosukee Commons Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University