All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 557 BEVERLY.
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
557 BEVERLY
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
557 BEVERLY
557 Beverly Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
557 Beverly Court, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Franklin-Call Street
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1bed/1ba walking distance to downtown and Cascades park. Large bedroom and eat in Kitchen. Very small living room. More like a Studio. No hookups for washer/dryer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 557 BEVERLY have any available units?
557 BEVERLY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tallahassee, FL
.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tallahassee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 557 BEVERLY have?
Some of 557 BEVERLY's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 557 BEVERLY currently offering any rent specials?
557 BEVERLY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 BEVERLY pet-friendly?
No, 557 BEVERLY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tallahassee
.
Does 557 BEVERLY offer parking?
Yes, 557 BEVERLY does offer parking.
Does 557 BEVERLY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 557 BEVERLY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 BEVERLY have a pool?
No, 557 BEVERLY does not have a pool.
Does 557 BEVERLY have accessible units?
No, 557 BEVERLY does not have accessible units.
Does 557 BEVERLY have units with dishwashers?
No, 557 BEVERLY does not have units with dishwashers.
