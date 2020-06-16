521 Conradi

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

$685 per room- $685 Deposit $50.00 Application Fee $25.00 Guarantor Application Fee 2 Super Exclusive 12 bedroom Buildings- (6 bed per unit), 12 1/2 Bath Duplex units are 100 yards from FSU's Campus. They come with a unique floor plan with a second floor wet bar and Mini Fridge, Private Parking, 2 Sets of Washer & Dryers, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Kitchen Counter tops, Walk in Closets, 10' Ceilings on Ground Floor, 8' Entry doors, tankless water heater so you never run out again and much more!! Walk to Class, Stadium, Bars & Restaurants. 3 rooms for Fall 2020-2021 Occupancy Features 100 Yards from the FSU Campus 10' Ceilings, Custom Cabinets, Countertops and More 18" Ceramic Tile Stainless Appliances Instant Tankless Hot Water Heater-Gas Private Parking Security and Fire Sprinkler System Crown Moldings Throughout Stainless Steel Appliances 2 Sets of Washers and Dryers - 2 Laundry Rooms 2 Separate Living Areas with Extra Wet Bar and Fridge Walk-In Closets Granite Counter Tops