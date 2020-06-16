All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 521 Conradi.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
521 Conradi
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:13 PM

521 Conradi

521 Conradi Street · (850) 702-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

521 Conradi Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Chapel Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$685

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 2761 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
$685 per room- $685 Deposit $50.00 Application Fee $25.00 Guarantor Application Fee 2 Super Exclusive 12 bedroom Buildings- (6 bed per unit), 12 1/2 Bath Duplex units are 100 yards from FSU's Campus. They come with a unique floor plan with a second floor wet bar and Mini Fridge, Private Parking, 2 Sets of Washer & Dryers, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Kitchen Counter tops, Walk in Closets, 10' Ceilings on Ground Floor, 8' Entry doors, tankless water heater so you never run out again and much more!! Walk to Class, Stadium, Bars & Restaurants. 3 rooms for Fall 2020-2021 Occupancy Features 100 Yards from the FSU Campus 10' Ceilings, Custom Cabinets, Countertops and More 18" Ceramic Tile Stainless Appliances Instant Tankless Hot Water Heater-Gas Private Parking Security and Fire Sprinkler System Crown Moldings Throughout Stainless Steel Appliances 2 Sets of Washers and Dryers - 2 Laundry Rooms 2 Separate Living Areas with Extra Wet Bar and Fridge Walk-In Closets Granite Counter Tops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Conradi have any available units?
521 Conradi has a unit available for $685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Conradi have?
Some of 521 Conradi's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Conradi currently offering any rent specials?
521 Conradi isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Conradi pet-friendly?
No, 521 Conradi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 521 Conradi offer parking?
Yes, 521 Conradi does offer parking.
Does 521 Conradi have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 Conradi offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Conradi have a pool?
No, 521 Conradi does not have a pool.
Does 521 Conradi have accessible units?
No, 521 Conradi does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Conradi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Conradi has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 521 Conradi?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Indian Ridge Apartments
2922 Miccosukee Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity