Amenities

NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 This 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom new construction townhouse will be available for an August 2020 move in. Located on the south side of Florida State University on St Francis Street, it's just a walk away from campus! Each unit will have the following: 2-car garage 10-ft ceilings Stainless steel appliances Granite countertops Wetbar in the livingroom 1653 Square feet of living space Full size washer and dryer in each unit Ceiling fans in every bedroom Bedroom keyed entry Alarm system in each unit Lawn maintenance and pest control included Pet Policy This property is small dog friendly ages 1+ year with a 30lb. weight limit. Sorry, no cats. The following will need to be submitted in order to potentially gain approval: -Photo and detailed description of animal Once approval is received, the following can be submitted: -$350.00 pet fee -$25.00 monthly pet rent -Proof of pet liability insurance -Pet Addendum signed with lease agreement