Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
421 Westwood
421 Westwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
421 Westwood Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Two-story town-home with fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer included, carport, large rooms and lots of storage.Water and Cable TV cost included. Community pool and clubhouse!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 421 Westwood have any available units?
421 Westwood doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tallahassee, FL
.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tallahassee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 421 Westwood have?
Some of 421 Westwood's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport.
Amenities section
.
Is 421 Westwood currently offering any rent specials?
421 Westwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Westwood pet-friendly?
No, 421 Westwood is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tallahassee
.
Does 421 Westwood offer parking?
Yes, 421 Westwood does offer parking.
Does 421 Westwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 Westwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Westwood have a pool?
Yes, 421 Westwood has a pool.
Does 421 Westwood have accessible units?
No, 421 Westwood does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Westwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Westwood has units with dishwashers.
