Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
413 somerset
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
413 somerset
413 Somerset Other City In The
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
413 Somerset Other City In The, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Indian Head-Leigh
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
2/2.5 th in Villas of somerset woods
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 somerset have any available units?
413 somerset doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tallahassee, FL
.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tallahassee Rent Report
.
Is 413 somerset currently offering any rent specials?
413 somerset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 somerset pet-friendly?
No, 413 somerset is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tallahassee
.
Does 413 somerset offer parking?
No, 413 somerset does not offer parking.
Does 413 somerset have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 somerset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 somerset have a pool?
Yes, 413 somerset has a pool.
Does 413 somerset have accessible units?
No, 413 somerset does not have accessible units.
Does 413 somerset have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 somerset does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 somerset have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 somerset does not have units with air conditioning.
