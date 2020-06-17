All apartments in Tallahassee
402 Wilson Ave - D
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:08 AM

402 Wilson Ave - D

402 Wilson Avenue · (510) 725-8072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

402 Wilson Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Lafayette Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This modern Midtown apartment has everything you need and nothing you don't!

Remodeled last year from the studs on out, this apartment retains its carriage house charm. Relax from your day in your private back unit, or park in your assigned spot and head over to Midtown for dinner or a drink!

Located steps from Lafayette Park and Midtown!
Walk to midtown restaurants and bars!
Great light!
Beautiful new front yard!
Functional kitchen with all new stainless appliances!
Amazing flooring!
Off street parking!
All new front loading washer/dryer!
Pets welcome (smaller is better)
New A/C!

Call us today for a showing!
The iconic Claude Pepper mansion! A beautiful pre-war (as in, WWII) manse built in 1941, this amazing property has been lovingly restored to its former glory.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Wilson Ave - D have any available units?
402 Wilson Ave - D has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 Wilson Ave - D have?
Some of 402 Wilson Ave - D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Wilson Ave - D currently offering any rent specials?
402 Wilson Ave - D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Wilson Ave - D pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Wilson Ave - D is pet friendly.
Does 402 Wilson Ave - D offer parking?
Yes, 402 Wilson Ave - D does offer parking.
Does 402 Wilson Ave - D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 Wilson Ave - D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Wilson Ave - D have a pool?
No, 402 Wilson Ave - D does not have a pool.
Does 402 Wilson Ave - D have accessible units?
No, 402 Wilson Ave - D does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Wilson Ave - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Wilson Ave - D has units with dishwashers.
