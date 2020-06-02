All apartments in Tallahassee
3468 Daylily Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3468 Daylily Dr

3468 Daylily Lane · (850) 727-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3468 Daylily Lane, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3468 Daylily Dr · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
media room
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom town home for rent; $1300 fenced back yard - Must see! 3 bedroom/ 2 bath town home for rent in Chateau Lafayette just off E Mahan near buck lake. This beautiful home features a large living room with vaulted ceilings, a corner gas fireplace and wood floors throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel/ black appliances and includes a walk-in pantry. Down stairs has a full bathroom and a large bedroom with a walk in closet. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The privacy fenced back yard includes a nice back deck with an additional storage closet. Washer and Dryer and Lawn Care is included PLUS there is a sparkling community pool. Walking distance to shopping, dinning and Falls Chase movie theater, Bass Pro Shop, Costco. Pets under 25 lbs. considered. Contact Kim Daws 850-727-4748 or kdaws850@gmail.com

(RLNE5802843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3468 Daylily Dr have any available units?
3468 Daylily Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3468 Daylily Dr have?
Some of 3468 Daylily Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3468 Daylily Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3468 Daylily Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3468 Daylily Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3468 Daylily Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3468 Daylily Dr offer parking?
No, 3468 Daylily Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3468 Daylily Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3468 Daylily Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3468 Daylily Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3468 Daylily Dr has a pool.
Does 3468 Daylily Dr have accessible units?
No, 3468 Daylily Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3468 Daylily Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3468 Daylily Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
