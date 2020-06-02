3468 Daylily Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool media room

Newly Renovated 3 bedroom town home for rent; $1300 fenced back yard - Must see! 3 bedroom/ 2 bath town home for rent in Chateau Lafayette just off E Mahan near buck lake. This beautiful home features a large living room with vaulted ceilings, a corner gas fireplace and wood floors throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel/ black appliances and includes a walk-in pantry. Down stairs has a full bathroom and a large bedroom with a walk in closet. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The privacy fenced back yard includes a nice back deck with an additional storage closet. Washer and Dryer and Lawn Care is included PLUS there is a sparkling community pool. Walking distance to shopping, dinning and Falls Chase movie theater, Bass Pro Shop, Costco. Pets under 25 lbs. considered. Contact Kim Daws 850-727-4748 or kdaws850@gmail.com



(RLNE5802843)