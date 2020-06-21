Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3349 Trafalgar
3349 Trafalgar Sq
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3349 Trafalgar Sq, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Winewood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Approx 915 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, deck, hook ups for washer/dryer, living room/dining combo, coat closet, linen closet. Close to Publix/Starbucks/ mall and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3349 Trafalgar have any available units?
3349 Trafalgar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tallahassee, FL
.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tallahassee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3349 Trafalgar have?
Some of 3349 Trafalgar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3349 Trafalgar currently offering any rent specials?
3349 Trafalgar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3349 Trafalgar pet-friendly?
No, 3349 Trafalgar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tallahassee
.
Does 3349 Trafalgar offer parking?
Yes, 3349 Trafalgar does offer parking.
Does 3349 Trafalgar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3349 Trafalgar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3349 Trafalgar have a pool?
No, 3349 Trafalgar does not have a pool.
Does 3349 Trafalgar have accessible units?
No, 3349 Trafalgar does not have accessible units.
Does 3349 Trafalgar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3349 Trafalgar has units with dishwashers.
