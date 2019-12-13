All apartments in Tallahassee
306 N MERIDIAN
306 N MERIDIAN

306 North Meridian Street · No Longer Available
Location

306 North Meridian Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large 2bed/1ba next to Leon high. Parking is very limited to 1 car per unit. Hardwood floors. Dep $400 and App fee is $50 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 N MERIDIAN have any available units?
306 N MERIDIAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 N MERIDIAN have?
Some of 306 N MERIDIAN's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 N MERIDIAN currently offering any rent specials?
306 N MERIDIAN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 N MERIDIAN pet-friendly?
No, 306 N MERIDIAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 306 N MERIDIAN offer parking?
Yes, 306 N MERIDIAN does offer parking.
Does 306 N MERIDIAN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 N MERIDIAN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 N MERIDIAN have a pool?
No, 306 N MERIDIAN does not have a pool.
Does 306 N MERIDIAN have accessible units?
No, 306 N MERIDIAN does not have accessible units.
Does 306 N MERIDIAN have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 N MERIDIAN does not have units with dishwashers.
