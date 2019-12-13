Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM
1 of 10
306 N MERIDIAN
306 North Meridian Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
306 North Meridian Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large 2bed/1ba next to Leon high. Parking is very limited to 1 car per unit. Hardwood floors. Dep $400 and App fee is $50 per adult
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 N MERIDIAN have any available units?
306 N MERIDIAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tallahassee, FL
.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tallahassee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 306 N MERIDIAN have?
Some of 306 N MERIDIAN's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 306 N MERIDIAN currently offering any rent specials?
306 N MERIDIAN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 N MERIDIAN pet-friendly?
No, 306 N MERIDIAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tallahassee
.
Does 306 N MERIDIAN offer parking?
Yes, 306 N MERIDIAN does offer parking.
Does 306 N MERIDIAN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 N MERIDIAN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 N MERIDIAN have a pool?
No, 306 N MERIDIAN does not have a pool.
Does 306 N MERIDIAN have accessible units?
No, 306 N MERIDIAN does not have accessible units.
Does 306 N MERIDIAN have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 N MERIDIAN does not have units with dishwashers.
