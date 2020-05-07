2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04

Amenities

Newly renovated , 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment, NOW READY to rent. Don't miss out on your opportunity to move in to one of our beautifully renovated , spacious two bedroom, one bath apartments



Community Features

______________

• Pet Friendly

• Sparkling Pool

• Business center

• Brand New Fitness center

• Washer/dryer hookup (select units)

• Brand New Laundry room (on-site)

• Reservable social room

• 24-hour emergency maintenance (on-call)

• After-hours lockout services

• Picnic Area

• Brand New Playground

• Quarterly Events



Apartment Features

__________________

• Quartz Countertops

• Shaker-Gray "Soft-Close" Cabinets

• LED Recessed Lights

• Glass Tile Backsplash

• Brand New Central A/C and Electric

• Stainless Steel Appliances

• Undermount Sinks

• Wood-Style Hard Flooring

• Walk-In Closet

• Microwave Hood

• Linen Closet

• Gourmet Kitchen

• Breakfast Bar (select units)

• Crown Molding

• Pantry (select units)

• Patio/Balcony

• Disposal



Nearby

______________

• 10 minutes from downtown Tallahassee

• Minutes from Governor's Square Mall

• Less than 20 minutes from FSU, FAMU and TCC

• On Star Metro "Live Oak" bus route

• 10 minutes from Cascade Park

168 unit multi-family apartment complex



