Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:32 PM

2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04

2959 Apalachee Parkway · (850) 888-2646
Location

2959 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
Newly renovated , 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment, NOW READY to rent. Don't miss out on your opportunity to move in to one of our beautifully renovated , spacious two bedroom, one bath apartments

Community Features
______________
• Pet Friendly
• Sparkling Pool
• Business center
• Brand New Fitness center
• Washer/dryer hookup (select units)
• Brand New Laundry room (on-site)
• Reservable social room
• 24-hour emergency maintenance (on-call)
• After-hours lockout services
• Picnic Area
• Brand New Playground
• Quarterly Events

Apartment Features
__________________
• Quartz Countertops
• Shaker-Gray "Soft-Close" Cabinets
• LED Recessed Lights
• Glass Tile Backsplash
• Brand New Central A/C and Electric
• Stainless Steel Appliances
• Undermount Sinks
• Wood-Style Hard Flooring
• Walk-In Closet
• Microwave Hood
• Linen Closet
• Gourmet Kitchen
• Breakfast Bar (select units)
• Crown Molding
• Pantry (select units)
• Patio/Balcony
• Disposal

Nearby
______________
• 10 minutes from downtown Tallahassee
• Minutes from Governor's Square Mall
• Less than 20 minutes from FSU, FAMU and TCC
• On Star Metro "Live Oak" bus route
• 10 minutes from Cascade Park
168 unit multi-family apartment complex

Nearby
On Star Metro "Live Oak" bus route

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 have any available units?
2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 have?
Some of 2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 currently offering any rent specials?
2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 is pet friendly.
Does 2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 offer parking?
Yes, 2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 does offer parking.
Does 2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 have a pool?
Yes, 2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 has a pool.
Does 2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 have accessible units?
Yes, 2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 has accessible units.
Does 2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04 has units with dishwashers.
