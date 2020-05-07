2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04

Amenities
Newly renovated , 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment, NOW READY to rent. Don't miss out on your opportunity to move in to one of our beautifully renovated , spacious two bedroom, one bath apartments
Community Features
• Pet Friendly
• Sparkling Pool
• Business center
• Brand New Fitness center
• Washer/dryer hookup (select units)
• Brand New Laundry room (on-site)
• Reservable social room
• 24-hour emergency maintenance (on-call)
• After-hours lockout services
• Picnic Area
• Brand New Playground
• Quarterly Events
Apartment Features
• Quartz Countertops
• Shaker-Gray "Soft-Close" Cabinets
• LED Recessed Lights
• Glass Tile Backsplash
• Brand New Central A/C and Electric
• Stainless Steel Appliances
• Undermount Sinks
• Wood-Style Hard Flooring
• Walk-In Closet
• Microwave Hood
• Linen Closet
• Gourmet Kitchen
• Breakfast Bar (select units)
• Crown Molding
• Pantry (select units)
• Patio/Balcony
• Disposal
Nearby
• 10 minutes from downtown Tallahassee
• Minutes from Governor's Square Mall
• Less than 20 minutes from FSU, FAMU and TCC
• On Star Metro "Live Oak" bus route
• 10 minutes from Cascade Park
168 unit multi-family apartment complex
