Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

2929 Mission Rd Apt 2

2929 Mission Road · (229) 344-5113
Location

2929 Mission Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$920

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Great 3/2 in a quiet community. Only 9 units in the entire complex. Washer and dryer in unit.. Private parking, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal. You won't be disappointed! Small and quaint community with less traffic and noise! Very clean and comfortable! Extra storage available. DON'T MISS OUT! Apply TODAY!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 have any available units?
2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 has a unit available for $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 have?
Some of 2929 Mission Rd Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 Mission Rd Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
