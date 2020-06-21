2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025

Amenities
Resort Style Living @ Barrington Park Condos - 2nd Floor 1/1 with Solarium Available Now! - MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 Off June Rent
This spacious one bed, one bath condo apartment comes with solarium, inside washer/dryer, carpet and vinyl flooring.
This beautiful community offers tennis courts, clubhouse with theater, indoor basketball, fitness center, kitchen with large screen TV, grilling station, pool and hot tub.
Pets allowed with additional fee, size and breed restrictions apply.
No Smoking.
Application fee $50.00 per applicant over the age of 18.
Lease administrative fee $100.00.
Garage and/or Storage Units are available at an additional charge.
For More information or to schedule an appointment, please call 850.942.1128 x101.
School Zones
Hawks Rise
Deer Lake
Chiles
Offered for lease exclusively by:
Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210 Miccosukee Road
Suite 2
Tallahassee, FL 32308
**We DO NOT advertise on CL**
(RLNE4307376)