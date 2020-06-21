2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage gym pool basketball court

Resort Style Living @ Barrington Park Condos - 2nd Floor 1/1 with Solarium Available Now! - MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 Off June Rent



This spacious one bed, one bath condo apartment comes with solarium, inside washer/dryer, carpet and vinyl flooring.



This beautiful community offers tennis courts, clubhouse with theater, indoor basketball, fitness center, kitchen with large screen TV, grilling station, pool and hot tub.



Pets allowed with additional fee, size and breed restrictions apply.

No Smoking.



Application fee $50.00 per applicant over the age of 18.



Lease administrative fee $100.00.



Garage and/or Storage Units are available at an additional charge.



For More information or to schedule an appointment, please call 850.942.1128 x101.



School Zones

Hawks Rise

Deer Lake

Chiles



Offered for lease exclusively by:

Gtwo Property Services LLC

1210 Miccosukee Road

Suite 2

Tallahassee, FL 32308



