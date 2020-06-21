All apartments in Tallahassee
2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025

2801 Chancellorsville Drive · (850) 508-0066
Location

2801 Chancellorsville Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32312

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Resort Style Living @ Barrington Park Condos - 2nd Floor 1/1 with Solarium Available Now! - MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 Off June Rent

This spacious one bed, one bath condo apartment comes with solarium, inside washer/dryer, carpet and vinyl flooring.

This beautiful community offers tennis courts, clubhouse with theater, indoor basketball, fitness center, kitchen with large screen TV, grilling station, pool and hot tub.

Pets allowed with additional fee, size and breed restrictions apply.
No Smoking.

Application fee $50.00 per applicant over the age of 18.

Lease administrative fee $100.00.

Garage and/or Storage Units are available at an additional charge.

For More information or to schedule an appointment, please call 850.942.1128 x101.

School Zones
Hawks Rise
Deer Lake
Chiles

Offered for lease exclusively by:
Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210 Miccosukee Road
Suite 2
Tallahassee, FL 32308

**We DO NOT advertise on CL**

(RLNE4307376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 have any available units?
2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 have?
Some of 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 does offer parking.
Does 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 have a pool?
Yes, 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 has a pool.
Does 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 have accessible units?
No, 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Chancellorsville Drive Unit # 1025 does not have units with dishwashers.
