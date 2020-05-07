2738 West Tharpe Street.

Amenities
Savanah Crossings Townhome 3bedrooms 3baths 2 story townhome close to community pool.
2bedrooms upstairs with bathroom in each room and 1 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs with private entrance
this subdivision has alot of amenities
swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and located off tharpe st
spacious room with one room with separate entrance
dont miss out, this unit is located steps away from the swimming pool and club house
call Nadia Spence at 850-877-2692
application at www.myprovisionhomes.com
Please note photos are prior to current occupant. Tenant vacates 7/31/20
Rental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $990, Available 8/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.