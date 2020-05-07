All apartments in Tallahassee
2738 West Tharpe Street.
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

2738 West Tharpe Street

2738 West Tharpe Street · (850) 601-4888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Tallahassee
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2738 West Tharpe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit APT 2801 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Savanah Crossings Townhome 3bedrooms 3baths 2 story townhome close to community pool.
2bedrooms upstairs with bathroom in each room and 1 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs with private entrance
this subdivision has alot of amenities
swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and located off tharpe st
spacious room with one room with separate entrance
dont miss out, this unit is located steps away from the swimming pool and club house

call Nadia Spence at 850-877-2692
application at www.myprovisionhomes.com

Please note photos are prior to current occupant. Tenant vacates 7/31/20

Rental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $990, Available 8/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2738 West Tharpe Street have any available units?
2738 West Tharpe Street has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2738 West Tharpe Street have?
Some of 2738 West Tharpe Street's amenities include pool, basketball court, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2738 West Tharpe Street currently offering any rent specials?
2738 West Tharpe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2738 West Tharpe Street pet-friendly?
No, 2738 West Tharpe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 2738 West Tharpe Street offer parking?
No, 2738 West Tharpe Street does not offer parking.
Does 2738 West Tharpe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2738 West Tharpe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2738 West Tharpe Street have a pool?
Yes, 2738 West Tharpe Street has a pool.
Does 2738 West Tharpe Street have accessible units?
No, 2738 West Tharpe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2738 West Tharpe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2738 West Tharpe Street does not have units with dishwashers.

