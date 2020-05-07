2738 West Tharpe Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court

Savanah Crossings Townhome 3bedrooms 3baths 2 story townhome close to community pool.

2bedrooms upstairs with bathroom in each room and 1 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs with private entrance

this subdivision has alot of amenities

swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and located off tharpe st

spacious room with one room with separate entrance

dont miss out, this unit is located steps away from the swimming pool and club house



Please note photos are prior to current occupant. Tenant vacates 7/31/20



Rental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $990, Available 8/1/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.