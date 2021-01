Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog grooming area dog park gym parking pool garage internet access yoga e-payments package receiving racquetball court

Check out our Tallahassee apartments for rent! View our eBrochure and picture yourself living a convenient lifestyle in a vibrant neighborhood with all of the everyday essentials you need, plus all of the amazing amenities you’d want for ultimate recreation and relaxation. Our apartments are close to an array of standout dining and shopping options, along with plenty of community recreation activities. At 2626 Park in Tallahassee, FL, you can make your dream a reality. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for rent offer the space you need to get comfortable and make yourself at home. Each of our Tallahassee apartments is complete with a spacious walk-in closet and a private patio or balcony, offering extra room for you and your belongings.



