2554 PANTHER CREEK

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Near Costco NE. Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom duplex with 1.5 baths, approx. 980 sq. ft., No carpet, Wood and Tile. Living room with wood-burning Fireplace, Sun Room/Office/Sitting Room, Inside Laundry room with hook ups & Storage space, Dining Room, Kitchen with New Refrigerator, New Dishwasher, Stove. Fenced backyard. Tenant maintains lawn & shrubs. To Qualify you must have a credit score 600 or Higher, and income of 3 times the rent. App fee is $35 per person, credit & criminal background screening.