Tallahassee, FL
2554 PANTHER CREEK
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

2554 PANTHER CREEK

2554 Panther Creek Road · (850) 509-4104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2554 Panther Creek Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308
Brewster Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Near Costco NE. Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom duplex with 1.5 baths, approx. 980 sq. ft., No carpet, Wood and Tile. Living room with wood-burning Fireplace, Sun Room/Office/Sitting Room, Inside Laundry room with hook ups & Storage space, Dining Room, Kitchen with New Refrigerator, New Dishwasher, Stove. Fenced backyard. Tenant maintains lawn & shrubs. To Qualify you must have a credit score 600 or Higher, and income of 3 times the rent. App fee is $35 per person, credit & criminal background screening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2554 PANTHER CREEK have any available units?
2554 PANTHER CREEK has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2554 PANTHER CREEK have?
Some of 2554 PANTHER CREEK's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2554 PANTHER CREEK currently offering any rent specials?
2554 PANTHER CREEK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 PANTHER CREEK pet-friendly?
No, 2554 PANTHER CREEK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 2554 PANTHER CREEK offer parking?
Yes, 2554 PANTHER CREEK does offer parking.
Does 2554 PANTHER CREEK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2554 PANTHER CREEK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 PANTHER CREEK have a pool?
No, 2554 PANTHER CREEK does not have a pool.
Does 2554 PANTHER CREEK have accessible units?
No, 2554 PANTHER CREEK does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 PANTHER CREEK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2554 PANTHER CREEK has units with dishwashers.
