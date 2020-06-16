All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2522 Killarney.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2522 Killarney
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:48 AM

2522 Killarney

2522 Killarney Way · (850) 727-9772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2522 Killarney Way, Tallahassee, FL 32309
Killearn Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2794 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
N.E. Neighborhood. All Brick Home in Desirable Killearn Estates. Stately Elegance. Perfect for Entertaining & Family Gatherings. Classic Double Door Entry into Foyer with Stairway. Large Living Room, Separate Formal Dining Room, Two Fireplaces, Large Well-Appointed Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Family Room, & Sunroom. Wood Flooring Throughout. Tile in Bathrooms. No Carpet. One Bedroom Downstairs with Half Bath, & Four Large Bedrooms Upstairs (Including Master). Washer/Dryer & Lawn Service Included. Very Large, Private Back Yard. Pet Considered (Age/Breed Restricted) with $250.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 Killarney have any available units?
2522 Killarney has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 Killarney have?
Some of 2522 Killarney's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 Killarney currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Killarney isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Killarney pet-friendly?
Yes, 2522 Killarney is pet friendly.
Does 2522 Killarney offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Killarney does offer parking.
Does 2522 Killarney have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2522 Killarney offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Killarney have a pool?
No, 2522 Killarney does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Killarney have accessible units?
No, 2522 Killarney does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Killarney have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 Killarney has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2522 Killarney?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity