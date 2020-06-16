2522 Killarney

Amenities
N.E. Neighborhood. All Brick Home in Desirable Killearn Estates. Stately Elegance. Perfect for Entertaining & Family Gatherings. Classic Double Door Entry into Foyer with Stairway. Large Living Room, Separate Formal Dining Room, Two Fireplaces, Large Well-Appointed Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Family Room, & Sunroom. Wood Flooring Throughout. Tile in Bathrooms. No Carpet. One Bedroom Downstairs with Half Bath, & Four Large Bedrooms Upstairs (Including Master). Washer/Dryer & Lawn Service Included. Very Large, Private Back Yard. Pet Considered (Age/Breed Restricted) with $250.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee.