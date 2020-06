Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2 BR / 1 BA Duplex on Atlas Road Available Now! - Property has recently been renovated with new vinyl plank floors and new carpet in bedrooms. Home is located within walking distance to Astoria Park Elementary School. Unit has washer and dryer hookups in its own laundry room. Covered front porch has room for small bench. Pets are okay with owner approval. Call today to schedule an appointment to view this home today.



(RLNE5765605)