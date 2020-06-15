Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pool extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

2341 Hartsfield Way Available 08/18/20 Two Bedroom, Two Story Town Home - This 960 sq. ft. two story townhome is perfect for any roommates, and is super convenient to the community pool. Upstairs, two spacious bedrooms, share a hall bath. Downstairs, a huge great room with vaulted ceilings and an open kitchen design, complete with breakfast bar. Back door from kitchen area leads out to a private patio with outside storage closet. Interior laundry room with washer & dryer connections and a bath are located just off of the kitchen, for the convenience of you and your guests. Sorry, no pets allowed. Lawn care and Community Pool provided by HOA.



Directions: West on Tharpe St., right on High, left on Hartsfield, left on Hartsfield Way, past the pool, on the left



Qualification Level B



(RLNE3241323)