Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2341 Hartsfield Way

2341 Hartsfield Way · (850) 224-6275
Location

2341 Hartsfield Way, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2341 Hartsfield Way · Avail. Aug 18

$799

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
2341 Hartsfield Way Available 08/18/20 Two Bedroom, Two Story Town Home - This 960 sq. ft. two story townhome is perfect for any roommates, and is super convenient to the community pool. Upstairs, two spacious bedrooms, share a hall bath. Downstairs, a huge great room with vaulted ceilings and an open kitchen design, complete with breakfast bar. Back door from kitchen area leads out to a private patio with outside storage closet. Interior laundry room with washer & dryer connections and a bath are located just off of the kitchen, for the convenience of you and your guests. Sorry, no pets allowed. Lawn care and Community Pool provided by HOA.

Directions: West on Tharpe St., right on High, left on Hartsfield, left on Hartsfield Way, past the pool, on the left

Qualification Level B

(RLNE3241323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 Hartsfield Way have any available units?
2341 Hartsfield Way has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 Hartsfield Way have?
Some of 2341 Hartsfield Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 Hartsfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Hartsfield Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Hartsfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 2341 Hartsfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 2341 Hartsfield Way offer parking?
No, 2341 Hartsfield Way does not offer parking.
Does 2341 Hartsfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 Hartsfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Hartsfield Way have a pool?
Yes, 2341 Hartsfield Way has a pool.
Does 2341 Hartsfield Way have accessible units?
No, 2341 Hartsfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Hartsfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2341 Hartsfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
