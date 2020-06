Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Looking for an adorable 1/1 unit with a private patio to call your own? Look no further! This unit has brand new carpet in the bedroom, brand new a/c unit, spacious walk in closet and nice open living room with lots of light from the sliders! Community has pool and laundry room.