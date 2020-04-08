209 N LIPONA

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool hot tub media room range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub media room

4 bedroom home with a POOL! Walk to class in this PRIME location just about a mile away from Doak Campbell Stadium and minutes away from restaurants, shopping, and the nearby universities. Main living space includes large open concept kitchen, living room, plus downstairs den used currently as movie theatre room. Master bedroom includes private bath, with upstairs bath including walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub, and double vanities. Backyard area includes screened-in pool with HOT TUB! Pets acceptable with $300 pet deposit and approval. Rent includes pool care and maintenance, with tenant to be responsible for utilities and lawn care. Occupancy available 8/1/2020.