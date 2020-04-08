All apartments in Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL
209 N LIPONA
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:19 PM

209 N LIPONA

209 North Lipona Road · (850) 296-2864
Tallahassee
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

209 North Lipona Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Chapel Ridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2308 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
media room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
media room
4 bedroom home with a POOL! Walk to class in this PRIME location just about a mile away from Doak Campbell Stadium and minutes away from restaurants, shopping, and the nearby universities. Main living space includes large open concept kitchen, living room, plus downstairs den used currently as movie theatre room. Master bedroom includes private bath, with upstairs bath including walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub, and double vanities. Backyard area includes screened-in pool with HOT TUB! Pets acceptable with $300 pet deposit and approval. Rent includes pool care and maintenance, with tenant to be responsible for utilities and lawn care. Occupancy available 8/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 N LIPONA have any available units?
209 N LIPONA has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 N LIPONA have?
Some of 209 N LIPONA's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 N LIPONA currently offering any rent specials?
209 N LIPONA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 N LIPONA pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 N LIPONA is pet friendly.
Does 209 N LIPONA offer parking?
No, 209 N LIPONA does not offer parking.
Does 209 N LIPONA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 N LIPONA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 N LIPONA have a pool?
Yes, 209 N LIPONA has a pool.
Does 209 N LIPONA have accessible units?
No, 209 N LIPONA does not have accessible units.
Does 209 N LIPONA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 N LIPONA has units with dishwashers.
