Tallahassee, FL
2023 Tyson Green Trail
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:03 PM

2023 Tyson Green Trail

2023 Tyson Green Trail · (850) 888-2056 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2023 Tyson Green Trail, Tallahassee, FL 32310

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2023 Tyson Green Trail · Avail. Sep 11

$1,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2023 Tyson Green Trail Available 09/11/20 Clean 3/3 at Tyson Place - Tyson Place: beautiful spacious townhouses (1260 square feet) that feature three beds/three baths, vaulted ceilings, skylights, washer/dryer, and all stainless steel appliances. (stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal)

Tyson Place is just across the street from the FSU Intramural Sports Complex and minutes from Tallahassee Regional Airport. This quiet community is sure to be the right fit for professionals, families, and friends alike. To schedule a tour or complete an application, please visit our website:

https://www.rentingtallahassee.com/vacancies

Property manager name & contact information:

Clay
850-778-5159
Clay@rentingtallahassee.com

(RLNE5862219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 Tyson Green Trail have any available units?
2023 Tyson Green Trail has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2023 Tyson Green Trail have?
Some of 2023 Tyson Green Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 Tyson Green Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2023 Tyson Green Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 Tyson Green Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2023 Tyson Green Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 2023 Tyson Green Trail offer parking?
No, 2023 Tyson Green Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2023 Tyson Green Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2023 Tyson Green Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 Tyson Green Trail have a pool?
No, 2023 Tyson Green Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2023 Tyson Green Trail have accessible units?
No, 2023 Tyson Green Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 Tyson Green Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2023 Tyson Green Trail has units with dishwashers.
