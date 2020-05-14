Amenities

2023 Tyson Green Trail Available 09/11/20 Clean 3/3 at Tyson Place - Tyson Place: beautiful spacious townhouses (1260 square feet) that feature three beds/three baths, vaulted ceilings, skylights, washer/dryer, and all stainless steel appliances. (stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal)



Tyson Place is just across the street from the FSU Intramural Sports Complex and minutes from Tallahassee Regional Airport. This quiet community is sure to be the right fit for professionals, families, and friends alike. To schedule a tour or complete an application, please visit our website:



https://www.rentingtallahassee.com/vacancies



Property manager name & contact information:



Clay

850-778-5159

Clay@rentingtallahassee.com



