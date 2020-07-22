All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2006 Crabapple Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2006 Crabapple Dr.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

2006 Crabapple Dr.

2006 Crabapple Drive · (850) 580-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

2006 Crabapple Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Chapel Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2006 Crabapple Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
2006 Crabapple Dr. Available 08/01/20 Why rent an apartment, when you can live in a house? Now Available for August 2020! - This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house is only minutes to FSU’s stadium! Very affordable at only $400 per bedroom. Updated while maintaining its original charm! Located on a large corner fenced lot with plenty of space for entertaining and tailgating. Never worry about parking again! Perfect pet home!

Full-time management and maintenance staff at your service.

You also have to access to pool, computer lab, and fitness center.

(RLNE2508127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Crabapple Dr. have any available units?
2006 Crabapple Dr. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 Crabapple Dr. have?
Some of 2006 Crabapple Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Crabapple Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Crabapple Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Crabapple Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2006 Crabapple Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2006 Crabapple Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2006 Crabapple Dr. offers parking.
Does 2006 Crabapple Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2006 Crabapple Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Crabapple Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2006 Crabapple Dr. has a pool.
Does 2006 Crabapple Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2006 Crabapple Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Crabapple Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 Crabapple Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2006 Crabapple Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTallahassee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodWinewood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity