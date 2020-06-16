1864 W Belle Vue

Amenities

$685 PACKAGE DEAL FOR FULLY FURNISHED WITH FLAT SCREEN TV, CABLE & INTERNET. NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 SECURITY DEPOSIT IS WAIVED!! (based on full approval) Property Overview This property is a 3 story 4 bedroom 4.5 bath Condo located less than a half a mile from Doak Campbell Stadium! An easy walk to the stadium, this location is perfect for game days! Home features include: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a two car garage!!! Pricing & What’s Included $2700.00 monthly rent ($675.00 per bedroom) $0 security deposit with full approval ($0 per bedroom) Monthly rent price includes:CABLE, INTERNET, GARBAGE, LAWN, PEST AND FULLY FURNISHED WITH A 60-INCH FLAT SCREEN TV!! Monthly rent price does NOT include monthly utilities through the City of Tallahassee. Each unit is equipped with a security system, with the option for tenants to pay for monthly monitoring services. SEPARATE LEASES are available with an administrative fee! We will rent out to individual rooms, a group of 2, a group 3 and a group of 4 at a time. Pet Policy This property is small dog friendly ages 1+ year with a 35lbs weight limit. Sorry, no cats. The following will need to be submitted in order to gain approval: -Photo and detailed description of animal $350.00 pet fee $25.00 monthly pet rent -Proof of pet liability insurance -Pet Addendum signed with lease agreement -BEDROOM FURNITURE AVAILABLE FOR $35 PER MONTH PER PERSON