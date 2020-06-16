All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

1864 W Belle Vue

1864 Belle Vue Way · (850) 294-9994
Location

1864 Belle Vue Way, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3833 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
$685 PACKAGE DEAL FOR FULLY FURNISHED WITH FLAT SCREEN TV, CABLE & INTERNET. NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 SECURITY DEPOSIT IS WAIVED!! (based on full approval) Property Overview This property is a 3 story 4 bedroom 4.5 bath Condo located less than a half a mile from Doak Campbell Stadium! An easy walk to the stadium, this location is perfect for game days! Home features include: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a two car garage!!! Pricing & What’s Included $2700.00 monthly rent ($675.00 per bedroom) $0 security deposit with full approval ($0 per bedroom) Monthly rent price includes:CABLE, INTERNET, GARBAGE, LAWN, PEST AND FULLY FURNISHED WITH A 60-INCH FLAT SCREEN TV!! Monthly rent price does NOT include monthly utilities through the City of Tallahassee. Each unit is equipped with a security system, with the option for tenants to pay for monthly monitoring services. SEPARATE LEASES are available with an administrative fee! We will rent out to individual rooms, a group of 2, a group 3 and a group of 4 at a time. Pet Policy This property is small dog friendly ages 1+ year with a 35lbs weight limit. Sorry, no cats. The following will need to be submitted in order to gain approval: -Photo and detailed description of animal $350.00 pet fee $25.00 monthly pet rent -Proof of pet liability insurance -Pet Addendum signed with lease agreement -BEDROOM FURNITURE AVAILABLE FOR $35 PER MONTH PER PERSON

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1864 W Belle Vue have any available units?
1864 W Belle Vue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1864 W Belle Vue have?
Some of 1864 W Belle Vue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1864 W Belle Vue currently offering any rent specials?
1864 W Belle Vue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1864 W Belle Vue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1864 W Belle Vue is pet friendly.
Does 1864 W Belle Vue offer parking?
Yes, 1864 W Belle Vue does offer parking.
Does 1864 W Belle Vue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1864 W Belle Vue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1864 W Belle Vue have a pool?
No, 1864 W Belle Vue does not have a pool.
Does 1864 W Belle Vue have accessible units?
No, 1864 W Belle Vue does not have accessible units.
Does 1864 W Belle Vue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1864 W Belle Vue does not have units with dishwashers.
