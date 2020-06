Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

This beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. Great location within walking distance to FSU Campus and Doak Campbell Stadium. Open floor plan with ceramic tile flooring in living room and kitchen, each large bedroom has its own bathroom. Contact our leasing office at 850-659-6868.

Large yard and walking distance to campus and stadium!!!