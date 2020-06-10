All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1848 IVY

1848 Ivy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1848 Ivy Lane, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Chapel Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great upstairs unit close to FSU, Available now comes with washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 IVY have any available units?
1848 IVY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1848 IVY have?
Some of 1848 IVY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 IVY currently offering any rent specials?
1848 IVY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 IVY pet-friendly?
No, 1848 IVY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1848 IVY offer parking?
No, 1848 IVY does not offer parking.
Does 1848 IVY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1848 IVY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 IVY have a pool?
No, 1848 IVY does not have a pool.
Does 1848 IVY have accessible units?
No, 1848 IVY does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 IVY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1848 IVY has units with dishwashers.
