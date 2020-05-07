1832 Westminster Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

No need to worry about parking when you can walk to class or football/baseball games. These single family homes are located within 1 mile of Doak Campbell Stadium and offer 3 large ( 12 x 14) bedrooms/3 baths, walk-in closets, dining room, breakfast bar, full sized washer and dryer, built-in entertainment center, vaulted ceilings. Landlord provides lawn care, pest control and a 32" flat screen TV for each bedroom. These home won't last, so call today to schedule a tour. 850-659-6868

Large yard and walking distance to campus and stadium!!!