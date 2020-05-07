All apartments in Tallahassee
1832 Westminster Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:25 AM

1832 Westminster Drive

1832 Westminister Drive · (850) 659-6868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1832 Westminister Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Chapel Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
No need to worry about parking when you can walk to class or football/baseball games. These single family homes are located within 1 mile of Doak Campbell Stadium and offer 3 large ( 12 x 14) bedrooms/3 baths, walk-in closets, dining room, breakfast bar, full sized washer and dryer, built-in entertainment center, vaulted ceilings. Landlord provides lawn care, pest control and a 32" flat screen TV for each bedroom. These home won't last, so call today to schedule a tour. 850-659-6868
Large yard and walking distance to campus and stadium!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Westminster Drive have any available units?
1832 Westminster Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 Westminster Drive have?
Some of 1832 Westminster Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 Westminster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Westminster Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Westminster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 Westminster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1832 Westminster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1832 Westminster Drive does offer parking.
Does 1832 Westminster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1832 Westminster Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Westminster Drive have a pool?
No, 1832 Westminster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1832 Westminster Drive have accessible units?
No, 1832 Westminster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 Westminster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 Westminster Drive has units with dishwashers.
