Tallahassee, FL
1831 Westminster Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1831 Westminster Drive

1831 Westminister Drive · (850) 659-6868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1831 Westminister Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Chapel Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
THESE 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH HOMES GO FAST SO DON'T WAIT ...Great location off of Chapel Drive that is within walking distance to FSU Campus and Doak Campbell Stadium. These homes offer a very open floor plan that is great for roommates. Ceramic tile flooring in living room and kitchen, each bedroom has its own bathroom and large closets. Large living area with built-in entertainment center, vaulted ceilings, dining area, breakfast bar, microwave, pantry, full size washer and dryer. Landlord provides 32" flat screen TV's in each bedroom as well. Call Sunbelt Asset Management today at 850-659-6868 for a virtual or Facetime tour or visit our website at www.sunbeltam.com and reserve your home for Fall 2020 before they're gone!!
Large yard and walking distance to campus and stadium!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Westminster Drive have any available units?
1831 Westminster Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 Westminster Drive have?
Some of 1831 Westminster Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 Westminster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Westminster Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Westminster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1831 Westminster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1831 Westminster Drive offer parking?
No, 1831 Westminster Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1831 Westminster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1831 Westminster Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Westminster Drive have a pool?
No, 1831 Westminster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1831 Westminster Drive have accessible units?
No, 1831 Westminster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Westminster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1831 Westminster Drive has units with dishwashers.
