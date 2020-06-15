1831 Westminster Drive

Amenities

THESE 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH HOMES GO FAST SO DON'T WAIT ...Great location off of Chapel Drive that is within walking distance to FSU Campus and Doak Campbell Stadium. These homes offer a very open floor plan that is great for roommates. Ceramic tile flooring in living room and kitchen, each bedroom has its own bathroom and large closets. Large living area with built-in entertainment center, vaulted ceilings, dining area, breakfast bar, microwave, pantry, full size washer and dryer. Landlord provides 32" flat screen TV's in each bedroom as well. Call Sunbelt Asset Management today at 850-659-6868 for a virtual or Facetime tour or visit our website at www.sunbeltam.com and reserve your home for Fall 2020 before they're gone!!

Large yard and walking distance to campus and stadium!!!