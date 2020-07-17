Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

1809 Aaron Road Available 08/05/20 4 BR / 2 BA Single Family Home in Scenic Heights - VIDEO TOUR ONLY at this time - Please see our website for video.

https://www.rentwithintegrity.com/vacancies



This 4 BR / 2 BA Single Family home is great for a large family and close enough to schools to be an option for college students sharing a place. If your looking for lots of space, this house is for you. Separate Living, Dining, and Family Room. Converted garage (14x17) can be used as an additional family room or a 5th bedroom. Walls have newer paint. The floors are tile and laminate through out. Washer and Dryer included.



The property has a pool that is great for entertaining and beating the summer heat. Once a week pool balance pool chemicals and clean out is included with your rent. Additional skimming between treatments, basket clean out and pool water level maintenance are tenant responsibility.



(RLNE3224605)