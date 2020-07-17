All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1809 Aaron Road

1809 Aaron Road · (850) 398-3452
Location

1809 Aaron Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Senic Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1809 Aaron Road · Avail. Aug 5

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1587 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1809 Aaron Road Available 08/05/20 4 BR / 2 BA Single Family Home in Scenic Heights - VIDEO TOUR ONLY at this time - Please see our website for video.
https://www.rentwithintegrity.com/vacancies

This 4 BR / 2 BA Single Family home is great for a large family and close enough to schools to be an option for college students sharing a place. If your looking for lots of space, this house is for you. Separate Living, Dining, and Family Room. Converted garage (14x17) can be used as an additional family room or a 5th bedroom. Walls have newer paint. The floors are tile and laminate through out. Washer and Dryer included.

The property has a pool that is great for entertaining and beating the summer heat. Once a week pool balance pool chemicals and clean out is included with your rent. Additional skimming between treatments, basket clean out and pool water level maintenance are tenant responsibility.

(RLNE3224605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

