Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:50 PM

1779 Torulusa

1779 Torulusa Court · (850) 906-0800
Location

1779 Torulusa Court, Tallahassee, FL 32308
Sweetwater Oaks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous newer home with cherry floors, high ceilings, and crown molding. Gourmet kitchen includes cherry cabinets, granite counters, gas range, built-in oven and microwave, side by side refrigerator, all stainless appliances. Spacious living room with stone fireplace, built-in shelves, and ceiling fan. Separate breakfast nook and dining room. Fully wired home theater. Master bathroom includes double vanity, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Private covered patio off breakfast nook. Two car garage. Excellent schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1779 Torulusa have any available units?
1779 Torulusa has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1779 Torulusa have?
Some of 1779 Torulusa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1779 Torulusa currently offering any rent specials?
1779 Torulusa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1779 Torulusa pet-friendly?
No, 1779 Torulusa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1779 Torulusa offer parking?
Yes, 1779 Torulusa does offer parking.
Does 1779 Torulusa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1779 Torulusa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1779 Torulusa have a pool?
No, 1779 Torulusa does not have a pool.
Does 1779 Torulusa have accessible units?
No, 1779 Torulusa does not have accessible units.
Does 1779 Torulusa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1779 Torulusa has units with dishwashers.
