1779 Torulusa

Amenities
Gorgeous newer home with cherry floors, high ceilings, and crown molding. Gourmet kitchen includes cherry cabinets, granite counters, gas range, built-in oven and microwave, side by side refrigerator, all stainless appliances. Spacious living room with stone fireplace, built-in shelves, and ceiling fan. Separate breakfast nook and dining room. Fully wired home theater. Master bathroom includes double vanity, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Private covered patio off breakfast nook. Two car garage. Excellent schools.