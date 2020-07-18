All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 1400 W Tharpe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
1400 W Tharpe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1400 W Tharpe

1400 West Tharpe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1400 West Tharpe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Forrest Heights-Holly Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with wood floors and an open kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 W Tharpe have any available units?
1400 W Tharpe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 W Tharpe have?
Some of 1400 W Tharpe's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 W Tharpe currently offering any rent specials?
1400 W Tharpe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 W Tharpe pet-friendly?
No, 1400 W Tharpe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1400 W Tharpe offer parking?
No, 1400 W Tharpe does not offer parking.
Does 1400 W Tharpe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 W Tharpe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 W Tharpe have a pool?
No, 1400 W Tharpe does not have a pool.
Does 1400 W Tharpe have accessible units?
No, 1400 W Tharpe does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 W Tharpe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 W Tharpe has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodWinewood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University