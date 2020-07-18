Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

JULY availability - Totally updated charming 2 bedroom 2 bath one story townhome. End unit with privacy, patio, back yard. Vaulted ceilings. Freshly painted. Upgraded bathrooms, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in laundry.Kitchen fully equipped. Large outside storage room. New attractive hard flooring throughout. Easy commute to center city, shopping, restaurants, universities and community college. Quiet, private, not a through street. Low traffic and peaceful setting. Small, Mature pet with owners approval only.$975.00