Tallahassee, FL
1244 High
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

1244 High

1244 High Road · No Longer Available
Location

1244 High Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
JULY availability - Totally updated charming 2 bedroom 2 bath one story townhome. End unit with privacy, patio, back yard. Vaulted ceilings. Freshly painted. Upgraded bathrooms, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in laundry.Kitchen fully equipped. Large outside storage room. New attractive hard flooring throughout. Easy commute to center city, shopping, restaurants, universities and community college. Quiet, private, not a through street. Low traffic and peaceful setting. Small, Mature pet with owners approval only.$975.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 High have any available units?
1244 High doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1244 High have?
Some of 1244 High's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 High currently offering any rent specials?
1244 High is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 High pet-friendly?
Yes, 1244 High is pet friendly.
Does 1244 High offer parking?
Yes, 1244 High offers parking.
Does 1244 High have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1244 High offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 High have a pool?
No, 1244 High does not have a pool.
Does 1244 High have accessible units?
No, 1244 High does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 High have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 High has units with dishwashers.
