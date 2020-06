Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Location, Location, Location!!! Beautiful, completely remodeled 2 BR 2 BA ~ in final stages of completion ~ new floors ~ new paint ~ new stainless steel appliances ~ new cabinets and countertops in kitchen and bathrooms~ vaulted ceilings in living room with tons of natural lighting ~ LED lighting ~ tank less hot water system ~ individual patios with double sliding glass doors ~ motion detected lights in hallways ~ large closets ~ extra storage and so much more! Close to TMH; shopping and dining. All measurements approximate!