1210 Gibbs Drive Available 08/14/20 1210 Gibbs Drive- 4 Bedroom/2 bath House - This four bedroom two bath single family home is perfect for most any family, or a group of students. The location is convenient to FSU, FAMU and TCC, as well as to the Tallahassee Center, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Enter into the living room with a dining room located at the back - all flooring is wood laminate throughout. Side door access leads you out to a small private patio, perfect for grilling out or chatting it up with friends. Back inside, a Master bedroom and full private bath are located at front, and three additional bedrooms of similar size share a huge hall bath. Well equipped kitchen is located in the middle of the home, and features all white cabinets and appliances, including a washer & dryer. Large pantry, too! Huge backyard with lawn care included. THA/Housing assistance clients welcome. Sorry, no indoor smoking allowed and no pets considered.



Directions: West on Tharpe Street from N. Monroe St., turn left on Gibbs Street just before High Road. House is on the right.



No Pets Allowed



