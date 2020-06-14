All apartments in Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL
1210 Gibbs Drive
1210 Gibbs Drive

1210 Gibbs Drive
Location

1210 Gibbs Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Midtown West

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1210 Gibbs Drive · Avail. Aug 14

$1,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
1210 Gibbs Drive Available 08/14/20 1210 Gibbs Drive- 4 Bedroom/2 bath House - This four bedroom two bath single family home is perfect for most any family, or a group of students. The location is convenient to FSU, FAMU and TCC, as well as to the Tallahassee Center, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Enter into the living room with a dining room located at the back - all flooring is wood laminate throughout. Side door access leads you out to a small private patio, perfect for grilling out or chatting it up with friends. Back inside, a Master bedroom and full private bath are located at front, and three additional bedrooms of similar size share a huge hall bath. Well equipped kitchen is located in the middle of the home, and features all white cabinets and appliances, including a washer & dryer. Large pantry, too! Huge backyard with lawn care included. THA/Housing assistance clients welcome. Sorry, no indoor smoking allowed and no pets considered.

Directions: West on Tharpe Street from N. Monroe St., turn left on Gibbs Street just before High Road. House is on the right.

Bronze Qualification Level

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4100269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Gibbs Drive have any available units?
1210 Gibbs Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
Is 1210 Gibbs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Gibbs Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Gibbs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Gibbs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1210 Gibbs Drive offer parking?
No, 1210 Gibbs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Gibbs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Gibbs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Gibbs Drive have a pool?
No, 1210 Gibbs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Gibbs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1210 Gibbs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Gibbs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Gibbs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Gibbs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Gibbs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
