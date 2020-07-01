Rent Calculator
11378 W Flagler St
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11378 W Flagler St
11378 West Flagler Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
11378 West Flagler Street, Sweetwater, FL 33174
Sweetwater Groves
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely remodeled unit at 1st floor, 1 parking space in front of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit, washer and dryer, in a great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11378 W Flagler St have any available units?
11378 W Flagler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sweetwater, FL
.
What amenities does 11378 W Flagler St have?
Some of 11378 W Flagler St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11378 W Flagler St currently offering any rent specials?
11378 W Flagler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11378 W Flagler St pet-friendly?
No, 11378 W Flagler St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sweetwater
.
Does 11378 W Flagler St offer parking?
Yes, 11378 W Flagler St offers parking.
Does 11378 W Flagler St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11378 W Flagler St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11378 W Flagler St have a pool?
No, 11378 W Flagler St does not have a pool.
Does 11378 W Flagler St have accessible units?
No, 11378 W Flagler St does not have accessible units.
Does 11378 W Flagler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11378 W Flagler St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11378 W Flagler St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11378 W Flagler St does not have units with air conditioning.
