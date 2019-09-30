All apartments in Suwannee County
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:59 AM

11068 71st Place

11068 71st Place · (727) 541-2173
Location

11068 71st Place, Suwannee County, FL 32060

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $750 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Amenities

carport
some paid utils
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Live Oak rental with healing springs - Property Id: 85713

Currrent furnished photes www.homesolutionstop.com
727-623-8514
? No trafic, cool, secluded, woodsy, peaceful 1.2 fenced acres.
? Sit and listen to healing natural sulfur spring in back yard fresh clear healthy life water Gogle Sulfure spring
*IMPROVE CIRCULATION *TREAT SKIN INFECTIONS
*BOOST IMMUNE SYSTEM *ARTHRITIS RELIEF *DETOXIFY *DIGESTIVE DISORDERS *REDUCE STRESS
*LOWER CHOLESTEROL & BLOOD PREASURE
* INHALING FOR ASTHMA & SINUS PROBLES & ALLERGIES
? Carport ? Two minutes to boat ramp
possible purchase lease options
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/85713p
Property Id 85713

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5095553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

