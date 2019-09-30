11068 71st Place

Amenities
Live Oak rental with healing springs - Property Id: 85713
? No trafic, cool, secluded, woodsy, peaceful 1.2 fenced acres.
? Sit and listen to healing natural sulfur spring in back yard fresh clear healthy life water Gogle Sulfure spring
*IMPROVE CIRCULATION *TREAT SKIN INFECTIONS
*BOOST IMMUNE SYSTEM *ARTHRITIS RELIEF *DETOXIFY *DIGESTIVE DISORDERS *REDUCE STRESS
*LOWER CHOLESTEROL & BLOOD PREASURE
* INHALING FOR ASTHMA & SINUS PROBLES & ALLERGIES
? Carport ? Two minutes to boat ramp
possible purchase lease options
No Pets Allowed
